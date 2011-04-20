Well, That's Annoying: Facebook Just Reset All Its Email Notifications

Photo: Screenshot

For some strange reason, Facebook decided to reset all your email notifications.That means if you turned off alerts for things like wall posts, event invitations, and photo tags, you’re going to start receiving them in your inbox again unless you turn them off.



It happened to us, and we’ve seen several complaints on Facebook and Twitter about the change. It’s unclear whether this is intentional or a glitch in the system. Either way, it’s really annoying.

Here’s how to turn your notifications off:

Log in to Facebook.

Click Account in the upper right corner and select Account Settings.

Select the Notifications tab and remove the check next to the alerts you do not want to receive.

We’ll keep an eye on this if anything changes again. If you have any insight as to what may have caused the reset, let us know in the comments.

Don’t Miss: How To Go Completely Invisible On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.