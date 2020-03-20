How to turn off Discord notifications in 3 different ways

Allmy/Shutterstock If you’re being distracted, you can turn off Discord notifications in a few different ways.

You can turn off Discord notifications on a server-by-server or user-by-user basis.

When you turn off notifications for a channel, you won’t be alerted to unread messages.

In your settings, you can turn off the message alert sounds, as well as desktop notifications.

Discord has many features for disabling notifications, both broad and narrow. You can disable notifications from individual people or servers, and even turn off any sort of notification sound or icon.

Here’s how to turn off Discord notifications using the desktop app for Mac and PC, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to turn off Discord notifications for a specific user



To stop receiving notifications from a specific person, you have two options.

The first and easiest is to block them. This will stop you from receiving any notifications if they @ mention you, and also hides every message they send in any server you share (you can see the messages at any time, but you’ll need to click a “Show message” button).

William Antonelli/Business Insider Blocked messages will appear with a message saying that they’re blocked.

To block someone on desktop, right-click their username and select “Block.”

To block someone in the mobile app, tap their username, and then the three dots at the top-right of the menu that appears. Then tap “Block.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider You can block any user.

If you don’t want to go as far as blocking, you can also mute the user. This will let them message you, and let you see their messages, but you won’t receive any notifications when they message you directly.

To mute another user, which can only be done in the desktop app, navigate to your private messages with them and right-click their name in the left sidebar. Select “Mute” from the drop-down menu and pick how long you’d like them to be muted for.

Ross James/Business Insider You won’t be notified when someone who you have muted messages you.

How to turn off Discord notifications for a specific channel



When you mute a channel, you won’t receive any notifications from messages inside of it. If someone @ mentions you, you’ll still see the red notification dot next to it, however.

1. Enter the server that has a channel you want to mute, and open the channel.

2. In the desktop app, right-click the channel’s name and select “Mute channel.” You can then pick how long you’d like to mute the channel for. You can also click the bell icon to mute a channel indefinitely.

Ross James/Business Insider There are two ways to mute a channel.

3. In the mobile app, tap the channel’s name at the top of the screen, and then the bell icon in the menu that appears. You’ll then be able to pick how long you’d like to mute the channel for, or change your settings to only be notified about @ mentions.

William Antonelli/Business Insider There are several settings for muting a channel.

Image 2: Muting a server channel.

How to turn off Discord notifications for a specific server



Muting a server will mute every channel inside of it all at once.

On desktop:



1. Find the icon of the server whose notifications you want to mute in your server list and right-click on it.

2. Select “Mute Server” and pick how long you’d like to mute it for.

Ross James/Business Insider You can mute an individual server here.

On mobile:



1. Open the server you want to mute and tap its name at the top of the channel list.

2. Select the “Notifications” option from the menu that appears.

3. Select the “Mute” option at the very top of the next page, and select how long you’d like to keep the server muted for.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Like other muting options, you’ll be able to pick how long you’d like to mute the server for.

How to disable all Discord notification sounds and desktop alerts



On desktop:



1. Click the gear icon at the bottom-left of the application window to open your settings.

2. Select “Notifications” from the sidebar on the left.

3. This will bring up a host of different options. Here, you can turn off message and notification sounds, as well as desktop notifications (these are the alerts your computer sends you when you receive a message).

Ross James/Business Insider The notification settings apply to all notifications in Discord.

On mobile, the way to disable notifications will depend on what sort of phone you have. For information on this, check out our articles, “How to turn off notifications on your iPhone for individual apps, or adjust the types of notifications you receive” and “How to turn off notifications on your Samsung Galaxy S10 in 2 different ways.”

