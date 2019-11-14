How to turn off data roaming on your iPhone for international travel, or completely turn off cellular data

Crystal Cox/Business Insider You can turn off data roaming so that you don’t incur charges while abroad.

It’s a good idea to turn off data roaming on your iPhone if you want to avoid using data while travelling internationally.

This will help you avoid roaming fees your carrier may charge while you’re abroad.

Data “roaming” is when your phone connects to a network that isn’t owned by your wireless carrier so that you can continue receiving calls and using data.

And while this isn’t an issue when travelling domestically, depending on your plan, it can be while you’re abroad.

To avoid incurring any exorbitant fees from your carrier, you’ll want to turn off data roaming when you’re overseas.

For iPhone users, this can be done in four simple steps. Here’s how.

How to turn off data roaming on your iPhone



1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap “Cellular.”

3. Tap “Cellular Data Options.”

4. Tap the slider to the right of “Data Roaming” so that it turns white.

Christina Liao/Business Insider The slider is green when data roaming is turned on. Once you switch it off it will be white.

How to turn off cellular data completely on your iPhone



If you’d like to take some additional measures against incurring roaming charges, turn off cellular data entirely.

1. To turn off cellular data, open the Settings app and tap “Cellular.”

2. Tap the slider to the right of “Cellular Data” so that it turns white, as shown here.

Christina Liao/Business Insider You can also completely turn off Cellular Data.

How to turn on Aeroplane Mode on your iPhone



You can also enable Aeroplane Mode, which will disable calls in addition to turning off data.

1. To turn on Aeroplane Mode, open the Settings app and tap the slider to the right of “Aeroplane Mode” to enable it.

2. The slider will turn green when Aeroplane Mode is on and an aeroplane icon will appear on the top left of your screen.

Christina Liao/Business Insider The slider will turn green and an aeroplane icon will appear in the upper-right corner of your screen when Aeroplane Mode is enabled.

