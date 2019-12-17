How to turn off CarPlay on your iPhone in 2 different ways

Marissa Perino
GMCIf you no longer want to use CarPlay on your iPhone, you can adjust your CarPlay preferences in Settings.

While CarPlay can be convenient, you may no longer wish to use the feature with your iPhone. Apple CarPlay is a built-in feature that many cars now offer. The software allows drivers to easily sync an iPhone to their vehicle.

To turn off the feature, you can either turn off the app in the Restrictions tab in Settings or by forgetting a synced vehicle. The latter is best for stopping CarPlay from activating as soon as you plug your phone into a friend or relative’s car, but for still using the feature in your own vehicle.

Once you turn CarPlay off, you can always re-add a vehicle or turn the app back on in your Restrictions settings.

Here’s how to do both.

How to turn off

CarPlay

on your

iPhone

through the Settings app

1. Open your Settings app.

2. Scroll down to the third section of options and tap the “General” tab.

3. This will bring you to your iPhone’s general settings. Tap “CarPlay.”

How to turn off Carplay on iPhoneMarissa Perino/Business InsiderTap ‘CarPlay.’

4. This will bring you to your CarPlay settings, where you’ll immediately see a list of vehicles synced with your iPhone. Tap on the vehicle that you’d like to forget.

How to turn off Carplay on iPhoneMarissa Perino/Business InsiderYour CarPlay vehicles.

5. Tap the blue “Forget This Car” option on the next screen.

6. This will prompt a pop-up confirming that you want to forget this vehicle. Tap the red “Forget” option to complete the process.

How to turn off Carplay on iPhoneMarissa Perino/Business InsiderForget a vehicle.

While this will deactivate CarPlay for the vehicle you forgot, the feature will still work in other vehicles. To turn off CarPlay altogether, you’ll have to access your iPhone’s Restrictions.

How to turn off CarPlay on your iPhone in Restrictions

1. Open your Settings app.

2. Scroll down to the second section of options and tap the “Screen Time” tab next to the hourglass icon.

How to turn off Carplay on iPhoneMarissa Perino/Business InsiderTap ‘Screen Time.’

3. Scroll down and tap on “Content & Privacy Restrictions” on the next page.

How to turn off Carplay on iPhoneMarissa Perino/Business InsiderTap ‘Content & Privacy Restrictions.’

4. This will bring you to your restriction options. If you’ve never used this feature before, it may be turned off. To turn this feature on tap the toggle at the top of the page to switch it from grey to green.

How to turn off Carplay on iPhoneMarissa Perino/Business InsiderTurn on restrictions.

5. Once the feature is turned on, tap “Allowed Apps.”

How to turn off Carplay on iPhoneIsabella Paoletto/Business InsiderTap ‘Allowed Apps.’

6. From the list on the next page, tap the CarPlay toggle to switch it from green to grey to turn it off. CarPlay will no longer activate on your iPhone in any vehicle.

How to turn off Carplay on iPhoneIsabella Paoletto/Business InsiderSwitch the toggle from green to grey to turn off CarPlay.
