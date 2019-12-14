How to turn off call forwarding on an iPhone, or turn it on to receive calls on a different phone

Shutterstock You can turn off call forwarding on your iPhone, or turn it on again at any time.

You can turn off call forwarding on your iPhone if you’ve set up the feature but no longer want calls to go to a different phone.

To turn off call forwarding, or to turn it on again, you can go to the Phone section of the Settings app.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Your iPhone includes a simple call forwarding feature that lets you redirect all incoming calls to a different number.

When you set up call forwarding, your iPhone won’t ring and all of its calls will go to another phone. If you set up call forwarding temporarily, it’s easy to turn off so your iPhone gets calls again.

Here’s how to turn the feature on or off.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to turn on call forwarding on your iPhone



1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Phone.”

3. Tap “Call Forwarding.”

4. Turn on Call Forwarding by swiping the button to the right.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Turn on Call Forwarding to enable the field in which you can enter the phone number you’re going to forward calls to.

5. Tap “Forward To.”

6. Enter the phone number that you want to redirect your phone calls to.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Enter the phone number and use the back button (that says Call Forwarding) to save your changes.

7. When you’re done, use the back button to save your changes. Don’t force-close the Settings app, or you might lose the call forwarding information you just entered.

How to turn off call forwarding on your iPhone



1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Phone.”

3. Tap “Call Forwarding.”

4. Turn off Call Forwarding by swiping the button to the left.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider To stop call forwarding, just turn the feature off by swiping the button to the left.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.