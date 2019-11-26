How to temporarily turn off automatic updates in Windows 10, so your computer won't restart on its own

Crystal Cox/Business Insider It’s easy to temporarily turn off automatic updates on Windows 10 through your computer’s Settings app.

You can turn off automatic updates in Windows 10 to stop your computer from restarting and updating without your permission.

However, you can’t turn off automatic updates forever –Windows only lets you push them back for about a month at a time.

Windows updates can be like dentist appointments for some people – you know they’re important, but on the other hand, you’re going to do everything to put them off, or get out of it altogether.

Turning automatic updates off means that your computer will only restart when you want it to – no more losing progress to a forced shut down.

Note, however, that you normally can’t turn off automatic updates forever. Using Windows’ Settings app, you can only pause them for up to 35 days at a time.

Updates often close holes that have been discovered in your operating system’s security, so you should still make sure you’re updating when you can.

How to temporarily turn off automatic updates in Windows 10



1. Press the Windows key on your keyboard. or click the icon at the bottom-left of your screen, and search “Updates.”

2. Select “Check for Updates.”

Ross James/Business Insider The ‘Check for Updates’ icon should be two looping arrows.

3. In the menu that opens, select “Advanced Options.”

Ross James/Business Insider ‘Advanced Options’ should be the last option in the ‘Check for Updates’ menu.

4. At the bottom of this new page will be a section titled “Pause updates.” In this section, open the drop-down menu and select the date you want to pause updates until. Windows won’t try to update again until it reaches that date. You can push it back for a maximum of 35 days at one time.

You won’t be able to push the date back further until Windows updates on that day, but this can give you some reprieve.

Ross James/Business Insider You can pause updates for a little more than a month.

Again, this method is only a temporary fix. It gives you a longer delay between updates, but Windows will update eventually.

There is a more permanent solution for disabling automatic updates. However, it requires having the Professional version of Windows 10, as well as editing the Registry – the database that controls some of your computer’s most basic functions.

Because fiddling with the Registry can cause irreversible damage to your computer, and because Windows updates often come with critical security patches, it’s highly recommended that you don’t seek this solution out without extensive research beforehand.

