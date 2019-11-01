How to turn off autocorrect on your iPad in 4 simple steps

Shutterstock It’s easy to turn off autocorrect on your iPad if you aren’t finding it helpful while typing.

You can turn off autocorrect on your iPad in just a few steps.

Autocorrect is often helpful when typing on an iPad, but you may want to turn it off, as it’s known to make mistakes.

You’ll find the autocorrect toggle in the Settings app, in the Keyboard section of General.

Autocorrect is one of those iOS features that’s loved and hated in almost equal measure.

Yes, it helps improve your typing, especially since entering text with an on-screen keyboard is not so natural and lacks tactile feedback. But at the same time, autocorrect makes often embarrassing or hilarious errors when trying to guess what you intended to write.

And it’s arguably more useful on the iPhone than on the iPad, where you might be using a real keyboard. If you want to turn autocorrect off entirely and type without a safety net, you can do that with just a few taps.

Here’s how to do it.

How to turn off autocorrect on your iPad



1. Start the Settings app.

2. In the pane on the left, tap “General.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider To find the autocorrect control, start Settings and go to the General section.

3. Tap “Keyboard.”

4. Turn off “Auto-Correction” by swiping the button to the left.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Turn off Auto-Correction in the Keyboard section by swiping the button to the left.

Though rarely as much of an annoyance as autocorrect, you can also turn off Auto-Capitalisation by swiping that button to the left as well, if desired.

