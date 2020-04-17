How to turn off automatic updates on an Android device if you're running low on data or battery life

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider It’s easy to turn off automatic updates on an Android device.

You can turn off the auto update feature on your Android device by disabling it in the Google Play Store.

In general, you should try to keep your apps updated whenever possible – however, turning off automatic updates may help you save on space, data usage, and battery life.

Once you turn off automatic updates on your Android device, you’ll have to update your apps manually.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Keeping your Android apps updated is important, as these updates usually include bug fixes and security updates. And by default, your apps will update automatically whenever a new version is available.

However, if you find your Android device is constantly running low on space, battery, or data, these automatic updates might be more of a nuisance than anything.

If you’re tired of automatic updates on your Android device, follow these steps to turn off auto updates.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to turn off automatic updates on an Android device



1. Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device.

2. Tap the three bars at the top-left to open a menu, then tap “Settings.”

3. Tap the words “Auto-update apps.”

4. Select “Don’t auto-update apps” and then tap “Done.”

Steven John/Business Insider If you’re worried about data charges, you can also set it to only update apps over Wi-Fi.

Your apps won’t update automatically anymore. You’ll now have to update them manually – you can find information on how to do this by checking out our article, “How to update apps on your Android device manually or automatically.”

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.