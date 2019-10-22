How to turn off auto renewal on your Xbox One, to cancel subscriptions after your current pay period

- You can turn off auto renewal on your Xbox One if you want to cancel a subscription – like Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass – after your current pay period ends.
- You can only change subscription settings by accessing your Xbox Live account through an internet browser.
Xbox Live, the online account affiliated with Microsoft’s Xbox One, is free to access with your Xbox console.
However, many players also subscribe to Xbox Live Gold, a paid service that allows for greater variety in online gaming experiences and price discounts on games.
If you’ve subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or another Microsoft subscription, but found that it wasn’t quite what you were looking for, you can turn off auto renewal so you aren’t charged for another period after your current one runs out.
Here’s how to do it.
How to turn off auto renewal on an Xbox One
Your subscriptions can only be managed using an internet browser, and cannot be changed from your Xbox One menus directly.
You will need to have access to a computer or smartphone, or a web browser app on your Xbox One, in order to disable your subscription’s auto renewal setting. Here’s how:
1. On your web browser, visit account.microsoft.com/services/ and log in to your Microsoft account.
2. Locate your subscription on the webpage and click on “Manage.”
3. Click on “Cancel.” When the pop-up window appears, click on “Confirm cancellation.”
After cancelling your subscription, you will no longer have access at the end of the pay period in which you cancelled it. You can also re-subscribe to the service at any time.
