How to turn off auto-capitalisation on your iPhone in 4 simple steps

GettyImages/ Bronek Kaminski You can turn off both auto-capitalisation and autocorrect separately on your iPhone.

There’s a way to turn off auto-capitalisation on an iPhone through its Keyboard settings.

Auto-capitalisation can be useful at times, but having your iPhone constantly changing everything you type can become a major nuisance.

Turning off auto-capitalisation won’t turn off autocorrect, though, which means that your phone may still occasionally change your words.

Our iPhones are pretty presumptuous when it comes to correcting our spelling and grammar.

While at times those autocorrections can be helpful, other times, they’re a huge nuisance. This includes when your iPhone starts capitalising words that you don’t want it to.

Perhaps you want to imitate the style of iconic Twitter account @dril, whose tweets rarely see a capital letter. Or perhaps you’re simply trying to strike the right tone when texting, where being overly-formal can send the wrong message.

There’s fortunately a way to stop your iPhone before it can auto-capitalise your words.

Here are four fast steps to turn auto capitalisation off on your iPhone.

How to turn off auto-capitalisation on an iPhone



1. Open your iPhone’s Settings app.

2. Scroll down to “General” and open the page.

3. Tap “Keyboard.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can also search ‘Keyboard’ in the Settings app search bar to skip straight to where the capitalisation setting lives.

4. Under the “All Keyboards” list, disable “Auto-Capitalisation” by tapping the slider so it turns white.

Emma Witman/Business Insider iPhones leave the factory with the Auto-Capitalisation feature enabled, so you’ll need to manually change the setting yourself if consistently capitalising isn’t your personal style.

Voila. Your iPhone will no longer automatically capitalise a word under any scenario. It will fall squarely on your thumbs to make that grammatical call from here on out.

That said, this method still leaves autocorrect on. And in some cases, autocorrect can still change the capitalisation of your words, like if it thinks you’re making a typo.

For information on how to turn off autocorrect as well, check out our article, “How to turn off the autocorrect feature on your iPhone.”

