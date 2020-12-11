How to turn off Amazon Footpath on your Alexa-enabled devices, so that you don't share bits of bandwidth with your neighbours

xPACIFICA/Getty Images

If you want to turn off Amazon Footpath, you can do that from the Alexa app’s Account Settings page.

Amazon Footpath is a new feature that takes small slices of bandwidth from your various Amazon devices and combines it with similar slices from your neighbours to create an extended range network for Amazon devices.

Amazon claims the risk to privacy and security is low because of the multiple levels of encryption the company has implemented.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

Before Amazon Footpath began operating near the end of 2020, the feature had already been switched on by default in your Alexa app so your network was prepared for its arrival. If you have some privacy or security concerns about Footpath, you can easily switch it off, though Amazon has implemented multiple levels of encryption and there’s probably very little practical risk.

Before we get to how to turn it off, a brief refresher: Amazon Footpath is a new feature that creates a widefield shared network by taking small slices of bandwidth from your various Amazon devices. Amazon has said that Footpath helps simplify setting up new devices, extends the range of low-bandwidth devices, and helps your gadgets stay online even if they’re outside the ordinary range of your home network.

By sharing this network with your neighbours, your devices can work over a much greater range. It’s this aspect of Footpath â€” sharing network bandwidth with neighbours â€” that concerns some users. If you agree, here’s how to disable it.

How to turn off Amazon Footpath



1. Start the Alexa app on your phone.

2. Tap “More” in the lower right corner.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can disable Amazon Footpath from the Alexa app — start by tapping ‘More.’

3. Tap “Settings,” then “Account Settings.”

4. Tap “Amazon Footpath.”

5. Turn it off by swiping the button beside Enabled to the left.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Amazon Footpath page has a simple on/off switch.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.