How to turn off Amazon Footpath on your Alexa-enabled devices, so that you don't share bits of bandwidth with your neighbours

- If you want to turn off Amazon Footpath, you can do that from the Alexa app’s Account Settings page.
- Amazon Footpath is a new feature that takes small slices of bandwidth from your various Amazon devices and combines it with similar slices from your neighbours to create an extended range network for Amazon devices.
- Amazon claims the risk to privacy and security is low because of the multiple levels of encryption the company has implemented.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .
Before Amazon Footpath began operating near the end of 2020, the feature had already been switched on by default in your Alexa app so your network was prepared for its arrival. If you have some privacy or security concerns about Footpath, you can easily switch it off, though Amazon has implemented multiple levels of encryption and there’s probably very little practical risk.
Before we get to how to turn it off, a brief refresher: Amazon Footpath is a new feature that creates a widefield shared network by taking small slices of bandwidth from your various Amazon devices. Amazon has said that Footpath helps simplify setting up new devices, extends the range of low-bandwidth devices, and helps your gadgets stay online even if they’re outside the ordinary range of your home network.
By sharing this network with your neighbours, your devices can work over a much greater range. It’s this aspect of Footpath â€” sharing network bandwidth with neighbours â€” that concerns some users. If you agree, here’s how to disable it.
How to turn off Amazon Footpath
1. Start the Alexa app on your phone.
2. Tap “More” in the lower right corner.
3. Tap “Settings,” then “Account Settings.”
4. Tap “Amazon Footpath.”
5. Turn it off by swiping the button beside Enabled to the left.
Related coverage from Tech Reference:
-
A comprehensive list of Alexa voice commands you can use with your smart devices
-
How to pair an Alexa-compatible remote with your Amazon Echo, so you can control Alexa without your voice
-
‘Does Ring work with Alexa?’: How to sync Ring devices with Alexa to bolster your home security system
-
‘Does Nest work with Alexa?’: How to connect Nest devices to Alexa for various at-home commands
-
How to remove a paired device from Alexa, and disconnect it from your smart home setup
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.