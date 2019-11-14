How to turn off Aeroplane Mode on your Windows 10 device in 2 different ways

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can turn off Aeroplane Mode on Windows 10 through your Settings or Notifications menus.

Whether you’re trying to get some work done during a long haul flight or simply don’t want your computer connecting to the internet or other local area networks, the Aeroplane Mode feature on your Windows 10 device can come in handy.

There are several ways you can toggle the feature on and off, meaning that when you’re ready to turn off Aeroplane Mode so that you can hop online again, you’ll be able to do so in a few simple steps. Here are the various ways to do it.

How to turn off Aeroplane Mode on Windows 10 via the Notifications menu

1. On the lower right-hand corner of your screen, click the white box to open the Notifications menu.

2. Toggle Aeroplane Mode off by clicking the box. When Aeroplane Mode is on, the box will appear blue. Clicking on it again will turn Aeroplane Mode off and turn the box black.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider When Aeroplane Mode is on, the icon will turn blue.

How to turn off Aeroplane Mode on Windows 10 via the Settings menu

1. Click on the Windows button on the lower left-hand side of your screen, then begin typing “Settings” in the search box at the top.

2. Click on the first option that appears, which should be the Settings app.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click the Settings app from the results.

3. Click “Network & Internet.”

4. On the menu bar on the left side of the Settings screen, click “Aeroplane mode.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Toggle Aeroplane Mode to off.

5. Toggle Aeroplane Mode on and off using the button provided. Note that when Aeroplane Mode is enabled, the lever will turn blue. Once turned off, it will no longer have a colour and will say “Off.”

It should also be noted that some Windows 10 devices have a dedicated button to toggle Aeroplane Mode on and off, and this can also be used to enable or disable the feature if available and preferred.

