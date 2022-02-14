How to enable or disable airplane mode on Windows 10

You can turn off Airplane Mode on Windows 10 through your Settings or Notifications menus. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Airplane mode can be toggled on or off in Settings or via the Notifications menu in Windows 10.

You cannot use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular data, or GPS with airplane mode enabled.

Some Windows devices have a dedicated button to toggle airplane mode, which can be more convenient to use.

Whether you’re trying to get some work done during a long haul flight or simply don’t want your computer connecting to the internet or other local area networks, the airplane mode feature on your Windows 10 device can come in handy.

There are several ways you can toggle the feature on and off, meaning that when you’re ready to turn off airplane mode so that you can hop online again, you’ll be able to do so in a few simple steps. Here are the various ways to do it.

How to turn off airplane mode on Windows 10 via the Notifications menu

1. On the lower right-hand corner of your screen, click the white box to open the Notifications menu. You may need to click on Expand in order to view the option.

2. Toggle airplane mode off by clicking the Airplane mode box. When airplane mode is on, the box will appear blue. Clicking on it again will turn airplane mode off and turn the box black.

When Airplane mode is on, the icon will turn blue. Jennifer Still/Insider

How to turn off airplane mode on Windows 10 via the Settings menu

1. Click on the Windows button on the lower left-hand side of your screen, then begin typing “Settings” in the Type here to search box at the bottom.

2. Click on the first option that appears, which should be the Settings app.

Click the Settings app from the results. Kyle Wilson/Insider

3. Click Network & Internet.

4. On the menu bar on the left side of the Settings screen, click Airplane mode.

Toggle airplane mode to off. Jennifer Still/Insider

5. Toggle airplane mode on and off using the button provided. Note that when airplane mode is enabled, the lever will turn blue. Once turned off, it will no longer have a color and will say “Off.”

Quick tip: Alternatively to step 1 above, you can also click on the Windows button and click the Settings gear icon.



It should also be noted that some Windows 10 devices have a dedicated button to toggle airplane mode on and off, and this can also be used to enable or disable the feature if available and preferred.