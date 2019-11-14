How to turn off Aeroplane Mode on your Apple Watch in 2 different ways

Hollis Johnson If you no longer want Aeroplane Mode enabled on your Apple Watch, there are a few ways to turn it off.

If you’re a seasoned traveller you know that once you board a plane it’s important to switch all of your internet, GPS, and other data-connected devices to Aeroplane Mode to avoid interrupting flight navigation equipment.

Using the feature is simple and straightforward and once enabled, it will turn off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular service on your Apple Watch.

When you’re ready to turn Aeroplane Mode off, so that you can reconnect your Apple Watch to your iPhone, data connection, and any local Wi-Fi networks, doing so is easy and can be completed via the Watch app on your phone or on the Apple Watch itself. Here’s how to do it.

How to turn off Aeroplane Mode on your Apple Watch

1. Lift your wrist or tap the digital crown to wake your Apple Watch’s screen.

2. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to launch the Control Centre.

3. Tap the Aeroplane Mode icon, which looks like a small aeroplane, to disable aeroplane mode. When enabled, the aeroplane mode box will appear yellow. When aeroplane mode is off, it will be grey.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Aeroplane Mode is enabled here. Tap to disable it.

You can also turn the feature off through the Settings app on your watch by toggling off Aeroplane Mode within the app.

How to turn off Aeroplane Mode on your Apple Watch using your iPhone

With the following steps, you can make the Aeroplane Mode on your iPhone and Apple Watch mirror each other, so that turning Aeroplane Mode on or off on your iPhone will correspondingly turn the feature on or off on your watch.

Here’s how to do it.

1. Open the Watch app from your iPhone’s home screen.

2. Tap “General.”

3. Tap “Aeroplane Mode.”

4. Toggle the button next to “Mirror iPhone” to on, so that it turns green.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider When ‘Mirror iPhone’ is toggled on, your Apple Watch will mirror your iPhone’s Aeroplane Mode.

