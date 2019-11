How to turn off AirDrop on your iPhone in 2 ways, to prevent anyone from sending you unwanted files

Apple There are two ways to turn off AirDrop on your iPhone.

You can turn off AirDrop on your iPhone through your Settings app or the Control Centre.

AirDrop allows you to easily share files between Apple devices, but people can also use it to flood your iPhone with images and files.

Turning AirDrop off on your iPhone only takes a moment.

AirDrop is arguably one of Apple’s most useful inventions. The feature allows users to transfer files and photos between nearby Apple devices, even when you don’t have service.

But AirDrop can also lead to uninvited requests, if you don’t have your iPhone’s settings properly configured.

To avoid receiving AirDrop requests from people you don’t know, you’ll want to turn off AirDrop while in public spaces, or limit who can see your device to only your contacts.

Here’s how to do it.

How to turn off AirDrop on an iPhone via Settings



1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap “General.”

3. Tap “AirDrop.”

4. Tap “Receiving Off” so that no one can see your device.

Christina Liao/Business Insider Once you’ve tapped ‘AirDrop,’ you’ll have three options.

You have three options to choose from in AirDrop settings. “Receiving Off” makes your iPhone undetectable, “Contacts Only” limits it to just the individuals saved in your contacts, and “Everyone” allows any Apple device nearby to request a transfer.

How to turn off AirDrop on an iPhone via the Control Centre



1. On an iPhone X or later, swipe down from the upper right corner of the screen to open the Control Centre. On an iPhone 8 Plus or earlier, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

2. Press firmly on the network settings square in the top right corner of the screen to expand it.

Christina Liao/Business Insider The network settings card can be found in the top right corner of the Control Centre.

3. Once the square has expanded, you’ll see “AirDrop” and its respective icon in the bottom left. Tap on the icon.

Christina Liao/Business Insider In the bottom left corner of the network settings card, you’ll find the AirDrop icon.

4. Tap on “Receiving Off,” so that no one will see your device when using AirDrop.

