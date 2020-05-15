How to turn down the alarm volume on your iPhone in 2 ways

AleksandarNakic/Getty Images There are two different ways to change the volume on your iPhone’s alarm.

You can turn down the alarm volume on your iPhone in two different ways using your iPhone’s Settings app.

Apple lets iPhone users turn down their alarm manually through the Sounds menu in Settings.

You can also turn down the alarm volume on your iPhone by toggling on an option that turns your ringer volume keys into a volume control for your alarm.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Whether you want to permanently reduce the volume of your iPhone alarms to avoid also waking roommates or adjust the sound based on the noise level in the office or coffee shop, Apple gives iPhone users multiple ways to control the alert feature’s volume.

You’ll need to access your iPhone’s settings for both. One lets you manually turn down your iPhone’s Ringer and Alerts level, with changes applying to all of your iPhone’s alarm, alert, and call sounds. The other allows you to use your phone’s side volume buttons – which are usually reserved for music and video playback – to increase or decrease alert levels.

Here’s how to turn down the alarm volume on your iPhone.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to manually turn down the alarm volume on an iPhone via Settings

1. Open your Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap Sounds.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can find this option in the second section of the Settings app.

3. Tap your finger on the Ringer and Alerts slider and move it to the left to adjust the volume of your phone sounds manually.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider A sample ringtone will play as you adjust your iPhone’s volume, growing louder as you move to the right and quieter as you move to the left.

How to turn down the alarm volume on an iPhone using the volume buttons

1. Open your Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap Sounds.

3. Toggle the Change with Buttons option underneath the Ringer and Alerts slider to green.

4. Close the Settings app and go to your Clock app.

5. Create a new Alarm using the + symbol in the upper right or tap Edit and select a current alarm.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The alarm tab of your Clock app displays a list of current alarms.

6. Tap on the alarm’s Sound tab.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can find this option between the Label and Snooze options in your alarm settings.

7. Select any available tone on this list.

8. As it plays, click the down volume button on the side of your phone to turn down the volume on your alarm.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider An image will appear notifying you of the adjusted volume on your iPhone alarm.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.