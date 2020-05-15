How to turn down the alarm volume on your iPhone in 2 ways

- You can turn down the alarm volume on your iPhone in two different ways using your iPhone’s Settings app.
- Apple lets iPhone users turn down their alarm manually through the Sounds menu in Settings.
- You can also turn down the alarm volume on your iPhone by toggling on an option that turns your ringer volume keys into a volume control for your alarm.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.
Whether you want to permanently reduce the volume of your iPhone alarms to avoid also waking roommates or adjust the sound based on the noise level in the office or coffee shop, Apple gives iPhone users multiple ways to control the alert feature’s volume.
You’ll need to access your iPhone’s settings for both. One lets you manually turn down your iPhone’s Ringer and Alerts level, with changes applying to all of your iPhone’s alarm, alert, and call sounds. The other allows you to use your phone’s side volume buttons – which are usually reserved for music and video playback – to increase or decrease alert levels.
Here’s how to turn down the alarm volume on your iPhone.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Apple)
How to manually turn down the alarm volume on an iPhone via Settings
1. Open your Settings app on your iPhone.
2. Tap Sounds.
3. Tap your finger on the Ringer and Alerts slider and move it to the left to adjust the volume of your phone sounds manually.
How to turn down the alarm volume on an iPhone using the volume buttons
1. Open your Settings app on your iPhone.
2. Tap Sounds.
3. Toggle the Change with Buttons option underneath the Ringer and Alerts slider to green.
4. Close the Settings app and go to your Clock app.
5. Create a new Alarm using the + symbol in the upper right or tap Edit and select a current alarm.
6. Tap on the alarm’s Sound tab.
7. Select any available tone on this list.
8. As it plays, click the down volume button on the side of your phone to turn down the volume on your alarm.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from Tech Reference:
-
Alarms do sound when your iPhone is on Do Not Disturb mode, as long as your alarm is set up properly – here’s how to make sure
-
The iPhone’s Clock app doesn’t let you change how long a ‘snooze’ lasts – here are some workarounds for your morning alarm
-
‘Why won’t my iPhone ring?’: 7 ways to fix an iPhone when its sound isn’t working properly
-
‘Why won’t my iPhone update apps?’: 6 ways to fix iPhone apps that won’t update
-
How to lock apps on your iPhone using Apple’s ‘Screen Time’ feature, to set time limits for usage or protect privacy
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.