You can turn any boxed cake mix into cookie dough by adding a few simple ingredients

The INSIDER Summary:

You can turn most cake mixes into cookie dough.

All you have to do is add 1/2 cup of oil and two eggs.

If you’ve ever wanted devil’s food cake — or any other kind of cake for that matter — in the form of cookies, you’re in luck.

According to a Reddit post by Echidna-Boy, turning cake batter into cookie dough is as simple as adding two eggs and half a cup of oil to any kind of dry cake mix.

Echidna-Boy’s instructions are easy to follow: combine the dry cake batter mixture with the eggs and oil, and then bake for eight to 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to Echidna-Boy, c ookies usually turn out chewy and soft in the center with slightly harder edges.

A simple Google search shows that this trick works with multiple different kinds of cake mixes — although many of these recipes call for 1/3 of a cup of oil instead of half a cup.

There are Funfetti cookies made with Pillsbury Moist Supreme Funfetti cake mix, 1/3 cup oil, and two eggs (plus frosting if you want your cookies frosted).

Or there are Betty Crocker’s cake mix cookies, made with Betty Crocker SuperMoist devil’s food cake mix.

This recipe requires a couple more ingredients, though: two eggs, 1/3 cup vegetable oil, one teaspoon vanilla, and 1/4 cup of sugar.

The options are endless!

NOW WATCH: Find comfort in a giant plate of spaghetti and meatballs



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.