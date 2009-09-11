How To Triple Your Twitter Followers Overnight: Call The President A Liar

South Carolina Republican Rep. Joe Wilson went from unknown to infamous in two words: “You lie!” (Directed to President Obama during his speech last night about healthcare.)



Wilson also tripled his Twitter following! At the moment, he has about 7,500 followers. When we looked last night, he had about 2,500.

