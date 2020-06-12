How to trim a TikTok video in 2 ways, and make precise edits to your videos

- You can trim a TikTok video’s length in two ways, depending on whether you’re shooting a new video or uploading a premade one.
- If you want to trim a TikTok video that you’ve just shot, you can use the “Adjust clips” feature.
- When you upload a video to TikTok from your phone, you’ll be required to trim it before you finish.
- TikTok videos can’t be longer than 60 seconds, or shorter than one second.
If brevity is the soul of wit, then TikTok is pretty witty.
One of TikTok’s defining features is its length limits. Videos shared on TikTok can be anywhere from one second to one minute long, and the app gives users precise control over how long their clips are.
However, these controls aren’t always the easiest to use or understand.
Whether you just shot a video in the TikTok app on your iPhone or Android, or you want to upload a video from your phone’s library, here’s how to trim it to the perfect length.
How to trim a TikTok video you just shot
1. Shoot your video in TikTok, then after stopping the recording, tap the red checkmark icon.
2. Tap the word and icon for “Adjust clips” near the top-right of the screen.
3. A bar will appear at the bottom of the screen, containing your clip. Use the red sliders on either side to change the start and end time of the clip, then tap “Save” in the top-right.
4. Tap “Next,” then select your posting options and hit “Post” or “Drafts” to save the file.
How to trim a TikTok video from your phone library
1. Open the TikTok app and tap the plus icon in the bottom-centre of the screen.
2. Tap “Upload” in the bottom-right, find and tap the video you want to add from your phone, and then tap “Next.”
3. Use the red sliders at the bottom of the screen to change the start and end time of the clip, then hit “Next.”
4. Add any effects or music you want, then post or save the video to your drafts.
