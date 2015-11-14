Guys, if you're going to let your beard grow out, here's the most important thing to remember

Growing a beard isn’t easy for everyone. Patchy spots and stubborn growth can thwart even the most stalwart of beard growers.

But some men have the opposite problem: too much growth in the wrong places — also known as the “neck beard.” It’s gross. This kind of beard is best exemplified by the unkempt Shia Lebouf in his newest art project “#allmymovies,” where he watched all his movies back to back in one sitting in a movie theatre in New York City.

It looks like this:

Lebouf’s unkempt beard is a classic example of one in need of a serious trim, and some extra help around the neckline. While it doesn’t affect all men who grow their beards out, it does affect the vast majority.

There’s an easy way to tell. Ask yourself this question: Does your beard hair extend further down your neck than the imaginary line that separates your neck and underchin?

If the answer to the question is yes, you’re in dire need of a neckline trim. Luckily, this problem is easily rectified with the help of your preferred shaving implement, and some knowledge. Here’s how you should tackle it:

First, imagine a line that extends from the bottom of your ear down, following the imaginary crook between your jaw and your underchin, and your neck. That line should be about an inch and a half above your Adam’s apple, but of course it’s different for everyone based on your proportions.

Then, simply shave off everything below the line, using shaving cream and going against the grain. Try to keep that line as neat as possible, as it is the new “edge” of your beard. (If you’re using an electric shaver, use the edging attachment.)

Here’s a visual representation:

Unless you’re super particular, there’s no need to make the line absolutely perfect. It is underneath your chin after all, so you shouldn’t obsess about it too much.

It does get a bit tricky around the line where your beard turns from being perpendicular to your ear to pointing towards your Adam’s apple. Here you have two options: either square the edge, which is a more masculine look, or round it out. If you have a rounder face you might want to make the edge square, and if you have a squarer face, a rounder edge might give your face some more depth.

And that’s all there is to it! Follow these steps and you’ll never have to worry about the dreaded neck beard again. Make sure to follow my simple shaving guide as well, so you the shaving doesn’t irritate your skin and cause you break out underneath your neck.

