How to treat mono and the best ways to relieve your symptoms

To treat mono, it’s important to drink lots of water and get plenty of rest.

You may also want to gargle salt water to treat your sore throat, or take fever-reducing medication like Tylenol.

The symptoms of mono can last for several weeks or months, and although there’s not much you can do to make it go away, here’s what you can do to help yourself get through it.

Infectious mononucleosis, or mono, is a contagious infection most commonly caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). Symptoms include a sore throat, fever, and extreme fatigue that can last for several weeks.

Like the flu or cold, there is not much you can do to treat this virus. However, there are many ways that you can manage and relieve your symptoms to help get through it.

How to treat mono

Because mono is a viral infection, it can’t be treated by antibiotics.

In fact, common antibiotics, such as amoxicillin or penicillin,can cause a rash for people with mono and should be avoided, says Julia Blank, MD, family medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Centre.

Instead, if you have mono, your doctor will recommend that you:

Hydrate . Drink plenty of fluids to keep yourself hydrated. It’s more difficult for your organs to receive adequate nutrients and fight off infection if you’re dehydrated. You should aim to drink about half your body weight in ounces a day. This can come from water, herbal teas, soup or broth. Warm drinks can also help soothe a sore throat.

. Drink plenty of fluids to keep yourself hydrated. It’s more difficult for your organs to receive adequate nutrients and fight off infection if you’re dehydrated. You should aim to drink about half your body weight in ounces a day. This can come from water, herbal teas, soup or broth. Warm drinks can also help soothe a sore throat. Rest . Mono can make you feel weak and fatigued, so aim to get about eight to 10 hours of sleep a night and nap when you feel you need to. You should stay in bed while running a fever. But once the fever subsides, light physical activity, like short walks, may help you recover faster, if you feel up to it. Talk with your doctor about when you should resume your normal activities.

. Mono can make you feel weak and fatigued, so aim to get about eight to 10 hours of sleep a night and nap when you feel you need to. You should stay in bed while running a fever. But once the fever subsides, light physical activity, like short walks, may help you recover faster, if you feel up to it. Talk with your doctor about when you should resume your normal activities. Gargle salt water. Add about ¼ to ½ teaspoon of table salt to warm water and stir to dissolve. Gargle for a few seconds and then spit it out. You can do this several times a day to get rid of a sore throat and soothe inflammation.

Add about ¼ to ½ teaspoon of table salt to warm water and stir to dissolve. Gargle for a few seconds and then spit it out. You can do this several times a day to get rid of a sore throat and soothe inflammation. Take fever-reducing medication. An over-the-counter pain reliever, like Tylenol (acetaminophen) can help break a fever and relieve other symptoms like chills.

An over-the-counter pain reliever, like Tylenol (acetaminophen) can help break a fever and relieve other symptoms like chills. Prescription medication. Some people with mono experience swelling in their tonsils and throat that can make it difficult to eat or swallow. In rare cases, your doctor may prescribe a corticosteroid medication to help decrease swelling, if it’s bad enough to affect your airway.

You should start to feel better in about four weeks, but some symptoms from mono, especially fatigue, can persist for several months. It’s important to rest when you feel you need to, as strenuous physical activity can aggravate an enlarged spleen. Sleep can also boost your immune system and help your body fight off infection.

How to recognise mono complications and get further treatment

Health complications from mono are rare, but they can be serious. The two most notable complications are an enlarged spleen and swollen liver.

An enlarged spleen occurs in about 50% of mono cases. This is due to an increase in white blood cells called lymphocytes that infiltrate and enlarge the spleen. The risk of complications from mono, like an enlarged spleen, is higher for people who are immunocompromised, Blank says.

Your spleen can remain enlarged for weeks after other symptoms subside, and because a swollen spleen increases the risk of rupture, most doctors will advise you not to engage in physical activity or contact sports for at least three to six weeks from the onset of mono symptoms, Blank says.

Splenic rupture is the leading cause of death in people with mono, but it is very rare, occurring in 0.5% of cases. A ruptured spleen is a medical emergency and you should seek immediate medical attention if you experience signs of a ruptured spleen, including:

Sharp pain in the upper left abdomen where your spleen is located

Pain in the left shoulder

Tenderness when you touch the area under your rib cage on the left side

Mono can also cause hepatitis, or liver inflammation, which may lead to jaundice or yellowing of the skin. Jaundice is caused by a buildup of bilirubin, or a waste material cleared by the liver, in your blood. In most cases, your liver function will improve as your body fights off mono, but you should still seek medical attention if you experience symptoms of jaundice.

Most people with mono don’t experience dangerous complications, Blank says, but the risk is increased for those with weakened immune systems, such as people with HIV, or anyone taking immunity suppressing drugs, like after an organ transplant.

Why there isn’t a vaccine for mono

In general, mono is a relatively mild illness. Blank says that because deaths from mono are so rare, researchers have dedicated less time and effort to developing treatment methods or a vaccine for mono, compared to more deadly viral infections like the flu.

Another reason why there isn’t a dedicated treatment for mono is because it’s an illness that usually only happens once for each person, Blank says. Once you recover from mono, EBV stays dormant in your body for the rest of your life and very rarely reactivates.

This isn’t the case for other common viruses. By contrast, numerous viruses can cause symptoms of the common cold, and you can come down with a cold many different times a year. This creates a higher demand for over-the-counter cold medications than for medications specific to treating mono, Blank says.

The bottom line

If you are experiencing symptoms of mono – like fatigue, fever, and sore throat – that have persisted for a couple weeks, reach out to your doctor.

Symptoms of mono can last many weeks or even months, but the illness is rarely dangerous, Blank says. Giving yourself time to rest and recover can help your body fight off the infection and get you back on your feet quickly.

