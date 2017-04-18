Here's what to do if you're stung by a jellyfish

Relying on urban myths is the last thing you’d want to do when dealing with an extremely painful jellyfish sting. Most of the information out there on how to treat jellyfish stings might actually cause you more pain, according to a recent study published in Toxins.

We spoke with the paper’s lead author, Angel Yanagihara, who helped us figure out the best possible way to treat a jellyfish sting. The key is to deactivate the jellyfish stingers, called nematocysts, as well as the jellyfish venom. This video explains how, the right way.

Nematocyst footage courtesy of Jamie Seymour, James Cook University.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.