What you need to know about traveling to Richmond, Virginia

Richmond is easily accessible by plain, train, or car. Carlos Bernate for Insider

For a historic coastal getaway, consider Richmond, Virginia.

The city is easy to reach from most major airports, especially when traveling along the East Coast.

Visit Insider’s hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations.

Kicking off a trip to Richmond is an enjoyably straightforward process. Arriving requires only a flight or an Amtrak ride (unless you decide to visit by way of a road trip). To set your trip in motion, read up on the best options for getting to and around Richmond.

Getting to Richmond

Richmond International Airport (RIC)

Seven major airlines operate out of RIC, each offering nonstop flights to major domestic destinations and connecting service to points around the world (view them all here). From RIC, take a cab, public transportation, rental car, private vehicle, or app-based ride service to your desired location (more information here).

Amtrak

Main Street Station, located in the heart of the city, provides Amtrak service on the Northeast Regional Train. Service goes from Richmond to Washington, DC; New York; Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Springfield, Massachusetts; Boston; Norfolk/Newport News, Virginia; and Virginia Beach (view tickets and schedules here).

Public transit in Richmond is easy, but it’s also a great place to hop on a bike to explore. Carlos Bernate for Insider

Getting around Richmond

Once you’re settled in and ready to explore, you can get around the city using these options:

GRTC Pulse (Bus Rapid Transit)

This bus makes eight stops throughout downtown. Buses arrive every 15 minutes and run seven days a week. It’s the best option to navigate short trips throughout the city (view the schedules and routes).

GRTC

This bus has 40 routes and runs every 15 minutes from surrounding neighborhoods (view the schedules and routes).

App-based car services

It’s usually easy to find an Uber or Lyft ride in Richmond.

RVA Bike Share

With 20 stations and 220 bikes, these are perfect grab-and-go bikes for exploring (more information here).

View Insider’s comprehensive guide to visiting Richmond, Virginia.