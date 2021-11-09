What experts say you should know about how to get to and around Paris

Paris is one of the most visited cities in the world thanks to a wide network of travel options. Robbie Lee for Insider

For an iconic European getaway, Paris dazzles with atmospheric neighborhoods infused with charm.

Major airlines serve Paris and public transit connects all the arrondissements to the city core.

Visit Insider’s hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations.

As one of the most-visited cities in the world, Paris is easily accessible from the US and many other large hubs around the world.

Coming from the East Coast of the US, you can expect a direct flight clocking in at around seven hours, while those on the West Coast can usually arrive in under 12 hours, depending on the route.

There are two airports that serve the city, as well as a major public transit network.

Getting to Paris

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Most major US carriers and many foreign airline carriers servicing Paris are likely to fly directly into Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. This airport is located northeast of the city’s center, so it’s easy to grab a taxi or Uber from there. That said, if you want to bypass spending cash on a car, the budget-friendly Go Airport Shuttle is great, as is riding the RER, a commuter line that services station Aéroport Charles de Gaulle directly from the center. As you exit the airport, look for signs to the RER B line, and you’ll arrive in Paris in about 30 minutes.

Orly Airport

Orly Airport is another great choice, though it has fewer transit options. This airport is slightly south of the city’s center, however, there are no direct train lines that stop at the airport, so your best choice to reach your final destination is to grab a taxi, Uber, or shuttle bus.

The Paris Métro is the easiest and cheapest way to navigate the city. Darrell Gulin/Getty Images

Getting around Paris

Once you’re ready to explore, here are some easy ways to get around Paris:

Paris Métro (Métro de Paris)

The metro is an easy, cheap, and culturally immersive way to bounce around Paris. Based on frequency and efficiency, it’s also our favorite, especially if most of your travels will be during the day or early evening hours. The Paris metro offers tons of convenient stops – often so close that they’re a walkable distance from one another – and only costs about a couple of dollars per ride. You can also purchase a day or multiday pass to save money.

App-based car services

Uber is popular in Paris, but it’s important to note that Lyft and some of the other US-based alternatives are not available here.

Taxis

Taxis will probably be the fastest, easiest option for those opting for transport by vehicle. Hailing a taxi isn’t difficult in Paris, but it requires some skill. It’s best to make sure you’re not standing too close to a taxi stand, as you’ll likely be ignored. Also, look for a bright light on top of the car; a dimmer light signifies the taxi is occupied.

Vélib is a popular bike-share program in Paris. Thomas Grass/Getty Images

Micromobility

For more fearless folks, you can weave in and out of Paris’ chaotic traffic on Lime, Dott, and Tier electric scooters, or use the city’s bike-sharing program, Vélib.

View Insider’s comprehensive guide to visiting Paris, France.