How To Trash A $20 Million Apache Helicopter In Three Easy Steps

This video was posted to YouTube and shows an Army Apache helicopter going out of control and sweeping into the ground (via Sedition7988).



The Apache buzzes the Afghanistan compound and the cameraman can be heard saying “holy s***.”

The pilot then pulls up into a steep dive, turns around and goes for another pass. As it’s clear the ground is coming up faster than the pilot anticipates, the cameraman says “Oh God.”

When the chopper actually plows into the snow, the photographers next words pretty much sum up the whole incident.

According to the YouTube post, no soldiers were hurt and the pilot is facing criminal charges.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.