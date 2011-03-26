Use This Kindle Web App To Translate Anything

Photo: Nicholas/Kindlefish via WIRED

Google Translate doesn’t look pretty on the Kindle’s native web browser.Nicholas from travel blog SeattleFlyerGuy solved this problem by designing a web app that reformats Google Translate so it plays nice with your Kindle.



Kindlefish is free to use and is a convenient way to translate anything you’re reading, or anything you’re trying to say, on your Kindle.

Other features include the ability to save three languages as “favourites,” as well as the total lack of features that make this Web app so great.

[Via WIRED]

Don’t Miss: Our favourite Translation Apps To Help You Get By When Abroad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.