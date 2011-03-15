How To Transform Multiple Small Screens Into One Giant Display

The Junkyard Jumbotron is an amazing project that allows a collection of random web browser enabled displays—laptops, smartphones or tablets—to share a single image split across the group, creating one large virtual display.



Created by Rick Borovoy at MIT’s centre for Future Civic Media, the app is completely free and open, meaning you can do it yourself in a matter of minutes. It works like this:

Arrange your screens in the desired positions. Visit the Junkyard Jumbotron site to get a unique URL and open it on each device. Snap a photo of all the screens and send it to their server via email.The software then anazlyzes the image and splits it up correctly. Done! You can even zoom, pan and scroll.

Yep, it’s that easy. And word on the street is a video version is coming soon!

Check out the demo below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Junkyard Jumbotron from chris csik on Vimeo.

VIA MIT

Via How to Transform Multiple Screens Into One Big Virtual Display on WonderHowTo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.