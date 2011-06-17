How To Transfer DSiWare Games To 3DS

On June 6, Nintendo released the long-awaited eShop, the virtual store for 3DS. This free app lets users download classic Game Boy titles like Super Mario Land, rate content and watch videos.



In addition, it gives them the opportunity to transfer DSiWare from their DSi systems to 3DS.

The process, while relatively effortless, takes different amounts of time, depending on the number of DSiWare games on the system. That said, you should have no trouble completing the transfer. Then you can give the old DSi a proper Viking burial.

If you need to wirelessly transfer games, follow these simple steps.

[Editor’s Note: The following titles/apps won’t transfer: Art Academy First Semester, Art Academy Second Semester, Crash-Course Domo, Hard-Hate Domo, Pinball Pulse: The Ancients Beckon, White-Water Domo, Rock-n-Roll Domo, Asphalt IV, Earthworm Jim, Let’s Golf, Oregon Trail, Real Soccer 2009, Real Soccer 2010, Sudoku Master, Sudoku Sensei, Sudoku Student, Flipnote Studio and the Nintendo DSi Browser.]

Step One: Connect both the DSi and 3DS to their respective plugs to conserve power during the transfer.

Step Two: Turn both systems on, and make sure each one is connected to the Internet.

Step Three: Download and install current system updates for both handhelds to bring them up to date.

Step Four: With the DSi, go to the DSi Shop and download the 3DS Transfer Tool. It’s free.

Step Five: Launch the app and follow the on screen instructions.

Step Six: On the 3DS, go to System Settings and select System Transfer (third tab). Follow the on screen instructions.

[Editor’s Note: You can transfer (almost) everything, or pick and choose selected pieces of content; Full Transfer, Custom Transfer. Also, once you complete the process, you can no longer play those games on the DSi, and save data doesn’t transfer. If you want to download these games to DSi, you must pay for them again.]

That’s it. Enjoy watching tiny Pikmin carry pieces of content from the DSi to 3DS.

