DreamWorks Animation Needs 'How To Train Your Dragons 2' To Be A Massive Hit

“How to Train Your Dragons 2” is in theatres this weekend and it needs to be a big hit for DreamWorks Animation.

The studio has taken write-downs on three of its last four movies and has said it needs every movie going forward to be a hit in order to be successful.

That shouldn’t be a problem with since the series about a Viking teen, Hiccup, and his dragon is the company’s most popular property right now and has the potential to be its most profitable. (DWA believes in it so much that CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg mentioned a third movie back in 2010.)

The “How to Train Your Dragons” sequel is expected to make north of $55 million opening weekend; however, it faces steep competition from “22 Jump Street” starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. Estimates have that film bringing in closer to $US60 million.

$55 million would be a better start than the original film which debuted to $US43.7 million, but it wouldn’t come anywhere close to one of the best openings for a DreamWorks Animation movie.

The three “Shrek” sequels all opened to more than $US70 million, after that two “Madagascar” sequels have made more than $US60 million. “How to Train Your Dragons 2” could certainly make more than $US55 million, but it’s not often that you have two movies opening weekend that both perform above $US50 million.

Both new films also have a lot of competition from still popular movies “The Fault in Our Stars,” Disney’s “Maleficent,” and Tom Cruise’s “Edge of Tomorrow.”

The first “How to Train Your Dragons” film went on to make $494.9 million at theatres.

DWA’s last successful film, “The Croods,” brought in $587 million worldwide. That movie was a new original property for the studio.

DreamWorks Animation is at least expecting this movie to clear $US500 million, if not surpass that of “The Croods.” Every single sequel DWA has put out to date has cleared at least $US600 million.

Here’s how the studio’s sequels have fared at theatres:

