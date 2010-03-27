How To Train Your Dragon Set To Slay Alice

DreamWorks Animations’ (DWA) How To Train Your Dragon hit theatres today and is set to break Alice in Wonderland’s (DIS) records.



The children’s movie has mass appeal over Tim Burton’s dark take on the children’s classic. Rotten Tomatoes also has a nice 97% rating for Dragon based on the tone of movie reviews.

According to The Independent, Dragon’s only obstacle is elbowing out Tim Burton’s children’s classic on limited 3D screens. In the U.S. alone, Dragon is scheduled to play on 2,150 3D screens. theatres are also planning on raising the 3D ticket price by 8% to squeeze out more revenues from premium ticket sales.

We actually have no idea what Dragons is about, but according to Wikipedia and the Rotten Tomato reviews, it’s good for kids and adults:

“The story centres on a Viking teenager named Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) who lives on the island of Berk, where fighting dragons is a way of life. The teen’s smarts and offbeat sense of humour are disliked by his tribe and its chief, Hiccup’s father, Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler). However, when Hiccup is included in Dragon Training with the other Viking teens, including a girl, Astrid (America Ferrera), he sees his chance to prove that he has what it takes to be a fighter.”

Star actor Gerard Butler compares it to 300 in this interview with MTV and says it’s even better:



