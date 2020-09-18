How to track a USPS order, get updates on your expected delivery, and find a missing package

franckreporter/Getty Images

You can track any USPS order directly on the USPS website to find out exactly when your package will arrive.

On the tracking page, you’ll find detailed information on where your package has been picked up and scanned.

For missing or delayed packages, there are online forms you can fill out which are forwarded to your local Post Office.

For orders being delivered through the United States Postal Service, or USPS, you can track your package directly on their website. You can also manage incoming packages and file a missing mail search request if you think your package has been lost or delayed. Here’s how it’s done.

How to track a USPS order on the USPS website



1. Go to the USPS website.

2. Click the “Track & Manage” tab.

3. Enter your tracking number in the box under “Track Your Package,” then click the search icon or press Enter.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider Under ‘Track & Manage,’ type in your tracking number.

4. Check the status of your package. Here, you can check out the Tracking History for a detailed view on where your package has been picked up and scanned.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider You can view a detailed history of your package’s delivery process.

How to track a USPS order using Informed Delivery



Signing up for Informed Delivery, a free and optional notification feature provided by USPS, allows you to digitally preview your letters and manage incoming packages all on one dashboard (and without having to type in individual tracking numbers for multiple packages).

1. Go to the USPS website.

2. Hover over the “Quick Tools” tab and click on “Informed Delivery.”

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider Select ‘Informed Delivery’ from the ‘Quick Tools’ tab.

3. Sign up for Informed Delivery or sign in to your account.

4. Navigate to the “Packages” tab to check the status of all your incoming packages.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider See a list of your packages in the ‘Packages’ tab.

5. Click the arrow icon for the package you’d like to track.

6. Check the status of your package.

How to track down missing or delayed packages



The USPS defines missing mail as “mail that has not been delivered by the expected delivery date,” aka packages that are undelivered, lost, or late. They recommend waiting at least seven days before taking steps to recover your package, as it may still be en route.

1. Check the current status of your package by following the tracking steps outlined above.

2. Complete an online help request form using a laptop or desktop computer.

3. Submit a Missing Mail search request.

