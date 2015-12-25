How to track Santa from your computer or phone as he makes his way around the world

It’s Christmas Eve, and Santa Claus is well on his way with his global journey.

And thanks to Google, Microsoft, and NORAD, you can track Santa’s whereabouts from your phone, computer, or tablet.

First up, there’s Google’s Santa Tracker, which gives you a complete dashboard into where he is, how fast he’s flying, and when he’ll take off to his next stop:

The website works just fine on smartphones and tablets, too, but there’s also an Android app with bonus Christmas games, if you need some extra holiday cheer.

Bonus points: If you type “Santa” into Google Maps, it will take you to his current location:

Next up, NORAD is celebrating its 60th year of tracking Santa on his global flight, with both a website and mobile apps for iPhone and Android. As with Google, you can load the NORAD Tracks Santa website on smartphones and tablets, too.

Unlike Google, NORAD lets you track Santa in glorious 3D:

You can also watch videos of Santa soar over great landmarks and large cities on the site, as his flight plan takes him overhead, of course.

And speaking of NORAD, Microsoft has partnered up with NORAD Tracks Santa to let you find his whereabouts if you ask the Cortana digital assistant on Windows 10 for smartphones, tablets, or desktop.

Finally, there’s the official Twitter account for NORAD Tracks Santa, which keeps social media-watchers appraised of Old Saint Nick’s location at all times, updating every ten minutes or so:

