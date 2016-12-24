Here's how to track Santa's Christmas Eve journey around the world

• Follow Santa’s Christmas journey around the world using online trackers.

• Both Google and NORAD have fun sites that work on desktop or phone. • Watch Santa’s sleigh on GPS and see how many presents he’s delivered.

Christmas Eve’s arrival means the North Pole workshop has done its job for the year and now it’s time for Santa Claus to deliver all the presents.

Thanks to two awesome online trackers, you can follow Santa’s sleigh using a digital map and see exactly where in the world he is.

Google’s Santa Tracker is already live, along with two dozen kids’ activities that have been available since Dec. 4. As Santa moves from city to city, and continent to continent, you can see street views of the cities and learn fun facts about his current location on the Santa Tracker site.

Google Google’s Santa Tracker lets you follow Santa as he visits spots around the globe on Christmas Eve.

According Google, you can follow Santa’s progress on desktop web, mobile web (Android/iOS), Android app, and Android Wear. You can also ask your Pixel or Google Home device “Where is Santa?”

The NORAD (North American Aerospace Defence Command) tracker is a little different, but ultimately achieves the same goal of tracking Santa on Christmas. This will be the 63rd year NORAD has done the live Santa tracker – an impressive holiday record.

Even with a government shutdown, kids will still be able to call into NORAD and find out Santa’s whereabouts, because the project is staffed by volunteers and funded by a Department of Defence budget that was approved earlier this year, AP reported.

The coolest design aspect of NORAD’s tracker is the 3D rendering of Santa flying over the cities and towns:

So whether you go with Google’s Santa Tracker or the traditional NORAD system, it’s easy to find Santa on Christmas Eve.

Just make sure you put out the milk and cookies (plus veggies for the reindeer) before he arrives in your town.

