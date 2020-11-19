How to track your iPhone's location when it's missing or stolen, or track the location of someone else's iPhone

- You can track an iPhone’s location as long as its Location Services feature is enabled.
- If you lose your iPhone, you can log into iCloud’s Find My iPhone webpage and see its location if you have Location Services turned on.
- If a friend or family member shares their location with you through the Messages app, you can track their location using the Find My app on your iPhone.
Thanks to the Find My app on your iPhone, you can track your own phone, which is handy if it’s lost or stolen. But you can also track other people’s iPhones as well, as long as they opt in and give you permission.
Using the Find My app, you can keep tabs on your kids or easily stay connected with friends and family. For privacy and security, though, these features need to be turned on before you can start tracking people.
How to turn on location services on your iPhone
If you want to be able to track your own iPhone or let other people track you, first make sure Location Services are enabled.
1. Start the Settings app and then tap “Privacy.”
2. Tap “Location Services.”
3. On the Location Services page, ensure it’s turned on by swiping the button to the right.
4. You can fine-tune the way Location Services works by controlling the permission of specific apps in the list at the bottom of the page. You can enable or disable permission and specify when the app is allowed to see your location.
How to track your own iPhone’s location
You can see where your phone is located from iCloud’s Find My iPhone webpage.
1. Open the Find My iPhone website in a browser. You will probably need to log into your iCloud account using your Apple ID.
2. Click “All Devices” at the top of the page.
3. Click the entry for your iPhone in the dropdown menu.
You can also track your phone using the Find My app on another device signed into the same Apple ID, such as an iPad.
How to track the location of someone else’s iPhone
You can use your iPhone‘s Find My app to see where friends and family are located as long as they share their location with you. Here’s what you and anyone sharing their location with you need to do:
1. The person sharing their location with you should open their Messages app and open a conversation with you.
2. They should tap your name at the top of the screen and then tap “info.”
3. Next, they should tap “Share My Location” and then, in the dropdown menu, choose how long to share this information â€” an hour, until the end of the day, or indefinitely.
4. After they have shared their location, you can start the Find My app on your phone. You should see the person’s entry in the “People” section at the bottom of the screen. Tap it to see the location on the map.
