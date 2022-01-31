2 easy ways to toast pecans to add a warm, nutty crunch to any dish

Toasting pecans releases their oils, resulting in a more flavorful, crunchy bite. Joycelyn Liu / 500px/Getty Images

Toasting pecans draws out their oils and natural sweetness while adding a satisfying crunch.

You can toast pecans in the oven or on the stove — either way, use whole nuts so they cook evenly.

Toasted pecans last for about a week at room temperature or two to three weeks in the fridge.

Toasting pecans may seem like a time-consuming extra step, but experts agree that once you taste them — or even smell their aroma — you’ll never go back. That’s because exposing these nuts to heat enhances their texture while also adding depth of flavor and highlighting their natural sweetness.

“Toasting pecans, like most nuts, draws the oils out for a richer, more luxurious taste,” says Tori Mann, executive chef at Kitchen & Market. “It also increases the crunch factor.”

Jay Weinstein, chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, notes that raw pecans often have a more muted taste and softer texture that can stick to your teeth.

“Once toasted, those same nuts crumble to the bite into a creamier, buttery texture that coats the palate warmly,” he says. “And toasted pecans deliver a bracingly bittersweet finish not unlike light-roast coffee.”

For perfect results, experts advise heeding these tips:

Use whole pecans. Since whole nuts are more uniform in size, they’ll toast more evenly, says Weinstein. If the nuts are chopped, smaller pieces will likely brown before the larger ones.

Since whole nuts are more uniform in size, they’ll toast more evenly, says Weinstein. If the nuts are chopped, smaller pieces will likely brown before the larger ones. You don’t need to soak the pecans. Soaking some nuts before eating them is thought to make them easier to digest, and less bitter. However, experts agree you don’t need to soak pecans before toasting them. The toasting process itself lends a sweeter, more buttery flavor — and soaking them in water may make it difficult for them to get that crunch if they’re not thoroughly dried before toasting.

Soaking some nuts before eating them is thought to make them easier to digest, and less bitter. However, experts agree you don’t need to soak pecans before toasting them. The toasting process itself lends a sweeter, more buttery flavor — and soaking them in water may make it difficult for them to get that crunch if they’re not thoroughly dried before toasting. Oil is optional. According to Weinstein, the natural oils in pecans migrate to their surface when they’re exposed to heat, helping them to get browned and crunchy, so coating them in oil before toasting is not necessary. However, if you’re adding seasoning, Mann says a small amount of oil can help it stick.

According to Weinstein, the natural oils in pecans migrate to their surface when they’re exposed to heat, helping them to get browned and crunchy, so coating them in oil before toasting is not necessary. However, if you’re adding seasoning, Mann says a small amount of oil can help it stick. Allow pecans to cool before chopping. If you don’t wait for them to cool, Weinstein says their natural oils may still be fluid, meaning the chopped nuts may become pasty and clumpy rather than fluffy and easily sprinkled.

Pecans can easily be toasted in the oven or on the stovetop, and each method has its own advantages. Here’s how to do both.

Method 1: In the oven This method is best if you’re toasting a larger amount of pecans, as you can fit more on a baking sheet than in a pan on the stovetop. Here’s how to toast pecans in the oven, according to Weinstein: Preheat your oven. Set the temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Add any desired oil and seasoning to the pecans. While not essential, you can coat pecans in neutral oil or butter before toasting. Place them in a bowl, container, or plastic bag, add 1 tablespoon of oil per cup of nuts, and toss to coat. Then add your preferred seasoning and toss again to coat. Spread the pecans onto the baking sheet. Lay the nuts in a single layer, says Weinstein. They’re more likely to cook evenly if they’re not overlapping. If you’re concerned about the nuts sticking to the pan, you can lay down a sheet of parchment paper, but this may not be necessary with most pans. Toast the pecans. Place the pan on the center rack in the oven and bake for 5 to 7 minutes. When the pecans are done, they should have a warm, maple-like aroma and light browning visible on the edges, says Weinstein. If the white flesh on the inside of the pecans browns as much as the outside, they’re overdone and will taste burnt. Transfer the pecans immediately to a plate or platter. Keep in mind that pecans will continue to cook for a minute or so after leaving the oven, and should be transferred immediately to a cool plate to minimize this “carryover cooking.”

Quick tip: Pecans can also be toasted in the air fryer — the dry, indirect, fast-moving heat is optimal for getting crunchy results. For this method, place whole pecans directly onto the air fryer basket and cook at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 4 to 6 minutes, shaking halfway through.



Method 2: In a skillet Opt for a heavy bottomed pan that conducts even heat when toasting pecans on the stove. rudisill/Getty Images While you can’t toast as many pecans at one time with this method, the advantage is that you can keep an eye on them throughout, stirring when needed and therefore reducing the risk of burning them. Place pecans in the skillet. Add the nuts to a heavy-bottomed pan and spread them out. Weinstein recommends using a cast-iron skillet, which is an even conductor of radiant heat — otherwise, the skins of the pecans may get burned before the inside gets toasted. Heat the pan. Place the pan over medium heat to begin toasting the pecans. Stir frequently. Leave the nuts undisturbed for about 2 minutes, then use your wooden spatula or spoon to stir them regularly for another 3 to 4 minutes as they continue to brown to prevent them from burning. Remove pecans from the pan. Once the pecans are one to two shades darker and aromatic, you can take the pan off the heat source and transfer the nuts to a separate platter.

Quick tip: Experts agree microwaving pecans isn’t ideal because these appliances cook things from the inside out, so they may not cook as evenly or get as crunchy. Still, if you need them in a pinch, put them on a microwave-safe plate in a single layer and cook on high for 2 to 3 minutes, shaking at 30-second intervals.



How to store toasted pecans

Toasted pecans will last about five to seven days, but Weinstein says the flavor peaks on day one — so be sure to enjoy some within a few hours of toasting.

Weinstein recommends storing them in an airtight container at room temperature. However, nuts can start to go rancid if kept at room temperature for extended periods due to their high oil content. So, if you’re not planning to use your pecans within a week or so after toasting them, store them in a sealed plastic bag or container in the refrigerator for up to three weeks.

To refresh their texture and flavor before serving, Weinstein suggests popping them in the oven for one minute at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Flavor variations and uses

Switch up the flavor of your toasted pecans by adding sweet or savory seasonings. Candice Bell/Getty Images

Whether you prefer salty, sweet, or savory toasted pecans, there are endless ways to amp up their flavor with seasoning. Here are some of experts’ go-to combinations:

Chili powder and simple syrup: If you enjoy foods with some heat, Mann recommends this fusion for a spicy and sweet twist.

If you enjoy foods with some heat, Mann recommends this fusion for a spicy and sweet twist. Worcestershire, tabasco, and peanut oil: Tabasco and Worcestershire sauces give pecans some tang as well as a meaty, umami-like flavor. Add two minutes to the cooking time so there’s time for the sauces to evaporate before the pecans brown.

Tabasco and Worcestershire sauces give pecans some tang as well as a meaty, umami-like flavor. Add two minutes to the cooking time so there’s time for the sauces to evaporate before the pecans brown. Rice syrup, olive oil, and kosher salt: This simple combo brings out the subtle sweetness in pecans. Just like the above flavor combo, add the seasonings two minutes into the cooking time.

This simple combo brings out the subtle sweetness in pecans. Just like the above flavor combo, add the seasonings two minutes into the cooking time. Olive oil, garlic, and herbs: For a savory take that works well in salads and pilafs, try adding rosemary and garlic to your pecans.

For a savory take that works well in salads and pilafs, try adding rosemary and garlic to your pecans. Honey or maple syrup and cinnamon: Glazing pecans with honey or maple syrup gives them a candied-like texture after toasting, while cinnamon adds a warm, complex depth of flavor.

Glazing pecans with honey or maple syrup gives them a candied-like texture after toasting, while cinnamon adds a warm, complex depth of flavor. Melted butter and cajun seasoning: A cajun blend adds flavor to toasted pecans that’s equally smoky, spicy, and savory — and swapping oil for butter gives them more richness.

Toasted pecans make a great addition to all sorts of sweet and savory dishes. Here’s how Mann and Weinstein like to use them:

Tossed into salads or oatmeal for added crunch

Chopped and added to cookie dough

Encrusted onto chicken, salmon, or halibut

Incorporated into banana bread

Mixed into rice and grain pilafs just before serving

Topping for mashed sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole

Insider’s takeaway

Toasting pecans not only enhances their flavor but adds a satisfying crunch factor. You can toast pecans in the oven or on the stovetop. For best results, toast your pecans whole in a single layer, keep a close eye on them, and always allow them to cool before chopping. Dry toasted pecans will add plenty of texture and flavor to a variety of sweet and savory dishes alike, but you can also elevate the taste by coating them with fat and seasoning prior to toasting them.