The Ultimate Guide To Drinking And Tipping In 46 Major Countries

We’re firm believers that one of the best places to start your immersion into a new culture is down at the neighbourhood bar.There you’ll meet some new friends, get a feel for whether it’s cricket season or soccer season or rugby season, test out your phrasebook pickup skills, and let your guard down for the first time.
The fact is, North America is a tipping-intensive place. We’re used to shelling out, again and again, in order to shore up the paltry hourly wages earned by our service industry. This isn’t the SOP in most other parts of the world.
Here’s a handy guide for both the armchair traveller and the guy who is literally reading this on his phone at a bar in Montenegro right now. This by no means is an exhaustive list—these are just the places we’ve been. Please add the information pertinent to your favourite nation in the comments, and we’ll update the gallery accordingly. Cheers!
Who do you tip? Servers, barmen, porters, bellhops
How much? 10%; $1-2 per bag
What the locals are drinking: Almaza
Who do you tip? Servers, cabbies, porters, bellhops
How much? 5-10%; $1-2 per bag
What are the locals drinking? Amstel
Who do you tip? Porters, bellhops
How much? $1 per bag
What are the locals drinking? Angkor
Who do you tip? Servers, bartenders, guides, cabbies, porters
How much? 10-15%; $5 per person per day; 10%; $1 per bag
What are the locals drinking? Castle Lager
Who do you tip? Servers for good service, guides
How much? 5-10%; $2-5 per person per day; no cabbie tipping
What are the locals drinking? Carlsberg
Who do you tip? Servers, cabbies, porters, bellhops
How much? 5-10%; $1-2 per bag
What are the locals drinking? Gösser
Who do you tip? Servers, porters, bellhops
How much? 10-20%; $1 per bag
What are the locals drinking? Efes
Who do you tip? Porters, bellhops
How much? $0.50-$1 per bag
What are the locals drinking? Imperial
Who do you tip? Servers, porters, bellhops
How much? 10%; $1 per bag
What are the locals drinking? Kamenitza
Who do you tip? Porters, bellhops
How much? $1 per bag
What are the locals drinking? Jupiler
Who do you tip? Servers, porters, bellhops
How much? 10%; $1 (in the capital only); no cabbie tip
What are the locals drinking? Kilikia
Who do you tip? Servers
How much? 10-15%, only if the service is very good
What are the locals drinking? Lašk
Who do you tip? Guides, porters, bellhops
How much? $2-5 per day; $1 per bag
What are the locals drinking? San Miguel
Who do you tip? Servers, guides, porters
How much? 10-15%; $5-10 per person per day; no cabbie tipping
What are the locals drinking? Kilimanjaro
Who do you tip? Servers
How much? 10-15%, only if the service is very good.
What are the locals drinking? Sarajevsko Pivo
Who do you tip? Servers, guides
How much? 10%; $5-10 per person per day; no cabbie tipping
What are the locals drinking? Tusker
Who do you tip? Servers, porters, bellhops
How much? 10%; $1 per bag (in the capital only); no cabbie tipping
What are the locals drinking? Xirdalan
Who do you tip? Servers
How much? 10-15%, only if service is very good.
What are the locals drinking? NikšiÄ‡ko
Who do you tip? 10-15%, only if the service is very good
How much? Servers
What are the locals drinking? Jelen
Who do you tip? No.
How much? A gratuity of 10% is usually included in bars and restaurants
What are the locals drinking? Singha
Who do you tip? No one, unless service is exceptional; round up for cabbies
How much? 10-15% under exceptional circumstances; cabbies would rather you round up so they don't have to make small change
What are the locals drinking? Speight's
Who do you tip? Servers, cabbies, barbers, bellhops
How much? Around 10%
What are the locals drinking? Guinness (or Kilkenny)
Who do you tip? Porters, hotel staff, tour guides, cabbies (not servers, though)
How much? 10%
What are the locals drinking? Polar
Who do you tip? Servers, cabbies, barbers
How much? 10-12%
What are the locals drinking? Brains
Who do you tip? No one, unless service is exceptional; cabbies
How much? 10% under exceptional circumstances, and round up for cabbies
What are the locals drinking? Victoria Bitter
Who do you tip? Servers, bartenders, but only when service is very good
How much? 10% gratuity is almost always included, further tipping is only necessary when the service is very good.
What are the locals drinking? Skol
Who do you tip? Servers, porters, bellhops
How much? 10% is almost always included on restaurant bills, and hotel employees expect around $1 per bag.
What are the locals drinking? Club Colombia
Who do you tip? Servers, bartenders, porters, bellhops, cabbies
How much? Basically the same rules apply in Mexico as in the United States and Canada -- 15-20% for good to very good service.
What are the locals drinking? Bohemia
Who do you tip? Waiters, valets, maids (not bartenders)
How much? A 'service charge' is often included in the bill, but even so, upscale diners often include a 10% or more tip on a meal. Overall, if you're planning to tip, aim for 5-10%.
What are the locals drinking? Kingfisher
Who do you tip? No one
How much? If you receive exceptional service and want to leave something, there's no need to leave more than 10 kroner
What are the locals drinking? Tuborg or Carlsberg
Who do you tip? Waiters, bellhops
How much? In Manila, a 10% service charge is often added to the bill. Outside Manila, 5-10% is appreciated. Also, the 'service charge' may not go directly to the server, so if you receive excellent service, 5% directly to the server is a good practice.
What are the locals drinking? San Miguel
Who do you tip? No one. Service is included.
How much? N/A, unless the service is way above par, in which case add 10%
What are the locals drinking? Spendrups
Who do you tip? No one, unless the service is exceptional
How much? N/A, but 10% if you are absolutely blown away by the service
What are the locals drinking? Birra Moretti
Who do you tip? Servers, bellhops, guides
How much? Western visitors are expected to tip up to 20%
What are the locals drinking? Myanmar
