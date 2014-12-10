How To Tip Everyone Who Works In Your Apartment Building This Holiday Season

From the handyman to your superintendent, the staff in your apartment building should all get tips this holiday season.

We spoke with etiquette expert Patricia Napier-Fitzpatrick of The Etiquette School of New York to find out more about holiday tipping and gifting.

How much you tip can vary based on how long you’ve been in the building, how important their service was to you, the frequency of the service, and what you gave last year.

And always remember that with building staff, generosity goes a long way.

