How To Tip Everyone Who Works In Your Apartment Building This Holiday Season

Megan Willett, Mike Nudelman

From the handyman to your superintendent, the staff in your apartment building should all get tips this holiday season.

We spoke with etiquette expert Patricia Napier-Fitzpatrick of The Etiquette School of New York to find out more about holiday tipping and gifting

How much you tip can vary based on how long you’ve been in the building, how important their service was to you, the frequency of the service, and what you gave last year.

And always remember that with building staff, generosity goes a long way.

Holiday Tipping Guide apartment BI graphicsMike Nudelman/Business Insider

 

NOW WATCH: Hugh Hefner’s 23-Year-Old Son Has A Plan To Redefine The Playmate

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.