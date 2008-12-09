How To Tip This Holiday Season

Yes, we’re all cutting back but that doesn’t mean it’s alright to stiff everyone, particularly if you’re still working. A good rule of thumb, still tip, but if you’re feeling the pinch, pay at the low end of the range you usually consider.



From Angie’s List, a crowdsourced list of recommended service providers, a guide to tipping:

Housecleaners

* Many suggest $25 to $50, a day’s pay or a gift of equal value.

* If you use a service that sends a different housecleaner each time, this may not be necessary, unless you ask them to do some one-time tasks to help you prepare for the holidays – such as helping unpack and put up decorations; a deep cleaning before a party, etc.

Baby sitters, nannies and childcare providers

* For baby sitters, the recommendation is a gift at the holidays from your kids, plus one or two nights pay.

* For a full-time nanny, one to four weeks’ pay plus a small gift from your kids is appropriate.

* For standard childcare providers, a gift at the holidays and $25 to $75 each. This may not be appropriate for some pre-Kindergarten child care/education providers. Check with the manager of the facility to see what’s appropriate, which may be a small gift from your kids.

Year-round contractors

A tip of $20 to $50 may be in order.

Mail carriers and daily paperboy

* Though the U.S. Postal Service frowns on gratuities and gifts for mail carriers, authorities request that the gift or gratuity be $20 or less.

* For daily newspaper delivery, a holiday tip of $15 to $25 is appropriate.

