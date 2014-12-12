How To Tip The People Who Take Care Of Your House And Children This Holiday Season

Megan Willett, Mike Nudelman

This holiday season, everyone should tip the caregivers in their lives.

That includes your child’s nanny, babysitter, and teachers, as well as any other household caretakers like your dog walker or maid.

We spoke with etiquette expert Patricia Napier-Fitzpatrick of The Etiquette School of New York to find out more about holiday tipping and gifting.

And even though not too much money is required, these tips are an important way to remind these essential caretakers just how important they really are.

Holiday Tipping Guide home and school BI graphicsMike Nudelman/Business Insider

