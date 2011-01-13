HOW TO: Tip In United Arab Emirates

Look for a low service charge to be added to some of your bills. Other than that, tips are not often expected here. Here’s what to know:



Restaurants: 10% is usually added to hotel and restaurant bills. If there is no service charge a 10% tip is appreciated.

Hotel porters: The equivalent of $1 per bag

Taxis: Round off the fare

