HOW TO: Tip In The United States

The United States requires a lot of tipping. As a general rule, tip 10% for poor service, 15% if it’s decent, and 20% if it’s excellent. Occasionally, it is appropriate to tip less. Bell hops and bartenders, for example, only accept a few dollars. Here are some guidelines to follow:



Restaurants: 15-20%

Hotel porters: $1-$2 per bag

Taxis: 10-15%

Sources: Tripadvisor.com, LonelyPlanet, Frommers, and Magellans.com.

