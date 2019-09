Tipping is common in England. Here’s what to do:



Restaurants: 10% if no service charge

Hotel porters: £1 or £2 per bag

Taxis: 10%

Photo: wikimedia commons



Sources: Tripadvisor.com, LonelyPlanet, Frommers, and Magellans.com.

