HOW TO: Tip In Thailand

Tips are seldom expected in Thailand. Here’s what to know:



Restaurants: Most mid-range restaurants and nearly all hotel-restaurants automatically include a 10% service charge on the bill.

Hotel porters: The equivalent of $1 per bag

Taxis: Round up the fare

Sources: Tripadvisor.com, LonelyPlanet, Frommers, and Magellans.com.

