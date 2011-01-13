HOW TO: Tip In Thailand

Judith Aquino

Tips are seldom expected in Thailand. Here’s what to know:

Restaurants: Most mid-range restaurants and nearly all hotel-restaurants automatically include a 10% service charge on the bill.

Hotel porters: The equivalent of $1 per bag

Taxis: Round up the fare

thailand

Photo: vtveen via Flickr


