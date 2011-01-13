HOW TO: Tip In Thailand

Tips are seldom expected in Thailand. Here’s what to know:
Restaurants: Most mid-range restaurants and nearly all hotel-restaurants automatically include a 10% service charge on the bill.
Hotel porters: The equivalent of $1 per bag
Taxis: Round up the fare
Photo: vtveen via Flickr
Sources: Tripadvisor.com, LonelyPlanet, Frommers, and Magellans.com.
