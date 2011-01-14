HOW TO: Tip In Morocco

Tips are an integral part of Morocco so load up your pockets with small change. Here’s what to leave:



Restaurants: 5% and 10% of a restaurant bill is appropriate.

Hotel porters: The equivalent of $1 per bag

Taxis: Round up the fare

Guides: In 1998 Morocco began enforcing a law that makes unofficial guides illegal. If you feel you need a guide, get an official guide from the tourist office or your hotel. An official guide for the medinas charges about 120-150 dirhams for a half-day tour (and they often make a commission off anything you buy.)