HOW TO: Tip In Mexico

Mexico’s tipping culture is impromptu and often spontaneous. Tipping is always optional although the people serving you will appreciate a small token of your appreciation for good service. Expect to leave many small tips, like so:



Restaurants: 10-15% unless gratuity is included

Hotel porters: The equivalent of $1 per bag

Taxis: $0.50 – $1

Photo: CelsoFlores via Flickr



Sources: Tripadvisor.com, LonelyPlanet, Frommers, and Magellans.com.

