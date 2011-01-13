HOW TO: Tip In Mexico

Mexico’s tipping culture is impromptu and often spontaneous.  Tipping is always optional although the people serving you will appreciate a small token of your appreciation for good service.  Expect to leave many small tips, like so:

Restaurants: 10-15% unless gratuity is included

Hotel porters: The equivalent of $1 per bag

Taxis: $0.50 – $1

