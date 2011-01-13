HOW TO: Tip In Mexico

Mexico’s tipping culture is impromptu and often spontaneous. Tipping is always optional although the people serving you will appreciate a small token of your appreciation for good service. Expect to leave many small tips, like so:
Restaurants: 10-15% unless gratuity is included
Hotel porters: The equivalent of $1 per bag
Taxis: $0.50 – $1
Photo: CelsoFlores via Flickr
Sources: Tripadvisor.com, LonelyPlanet, Frommers, and Magellans.com.
