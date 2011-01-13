HOW TO: Tip In Japan

Good news: You’re not supposed to tip in Japan! Here’s what you should no about dishing out your pocket change here:
Restaurants: Tipping is considered rude, although some Westernized restaurants may add gratuity to the bill.
Hotel porters: None
Taxis: None
Photo: Joseph Pasaoa via Fotki
Sources: Tripadvisor.com, LonelyPlanet, Frommers, and Magellans.com.
