HOW TO: Tip In Japan

Good news: You’re not supposed to tip in Japan! Here’s what you should no about dishing out your pocket change here:



Restaurants: Tipping is considered rude, although some Westernized restaurants may add gratuity to the bill.

Hotel porters: None

Taxis: None

Photo: Joseph Pasaoa via Fotki



Sources: Tripadvisor.com, LonelyPlanet, Frommers, and Magellans.com.

