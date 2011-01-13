HOW TO: Tip In Every Major Country

Even the savviest globetrotters who know where all the trendiest restaurants are and the best hotels to stay at, can make a mistake when it comes to knowing when and how much to tip.



We scoured the Internet and compiled a global tipping guide to make planning your trips easier. Follow these guidelines, and chances are you’ll be less likely to be tripped up while traipsing the globe.

Click on the city/country to figure out how much to tip when it comes to taxis, restaurants, hotels, and more. Or, click here to search by region.

Australia >>

Brazil >>

Canada >>

Chile >>

China >>

France >>

Germany >>

Greece >>

Hong Kong >>

India >>

Indonesia >>

Israel >>

Italy >>

Japan >>

Mexico >>

Morocco >>

New Zealand >>

Russia >>

Saudi Arabia >>

South Africa >>

Spain >>

Taiwan >>

Thailand >>

United Arab Emirates >>

United Kingdom >>

United States >>

Vietnam >>

Sources: Tripadvisor.com, LonelyPlanet, Frommers, and Magellans.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.