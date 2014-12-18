How To Tip Your Barber, Manicurist, And Personal Trainer This Holiday Season

Though less mandatory than your building’s superintendent or your child’s nanny, the people who make us look and feel our best all year round deserve a holiday tip, too.

We spoke with etiquette expert Patricia Napier-Fitzpatrick of The Etiquette School of New York to find out more about holiday tipping and gifting.

She told us that since we typically tip these people all year, there’s no reason to go overboard. Most of them would appreciate simply the cost of one service.

Here’s how much to tip your hair stylist, manicurist, personal trainer, and massage therapist this season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.