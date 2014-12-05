How To Tip Everyone In Your Life This Holiday Season

Mike Nudelman, Megan Willett

The end of the year is a time to thank the people who make our lives easier, whether that’s your building superintendent or your babysitter.

But how much?

We spoke with etiquette expert Patricia Napier-Fitzpatrick of The Etiquette School of New York to find out more about holiday tipping and gifting. Here’s our helpful infographic on who to tip this season.

Holiday Tipping Guide BI graphicsMike Nudelman/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.