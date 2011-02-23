How To Time Silver Prices With 100% Accuracy

Ok I am showing off. But as silver sky rocketed higher and higher this week, many of you must be thinking “how can I get some of the action?’. This chart shows you how.

Using the 80 period cycle through 2009 to 2011 has been a winner. For us to know that the 80 period cycle as the dominant cycle for silver may seam to you a act of hindsight, but I can assure you that it was not, the 80 period cycle has been the dominant cycle for silver for a while. In early 2009 we knew that this cycle would return to front stage, like clock work it did.

Hurst Cycles, Gann Angles and Wyckoff volume patterns are great tools to diagnose market conditions. See our previous post Silver can swing your wealth between rich and poor for more.

Photo: readtheticker.com

